Apple’s 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro has returned to an Amazon low at $300 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Core i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver. Saving you $300 compared to the going rate, like you’d find direct from Apple, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low.

Centered around Apple’s new Magic keyboard and a larger 3072×1920 display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Use some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

For those that can live with a lower-end Intel Core i7 processor, we’re still seeing a $300 discount on Apple’s 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB version of 16-inch MacBook Pro. Or save even more by opting for Apple’s mid-2018 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has dropped to $2,199 from its original $3,499 price.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

