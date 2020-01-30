Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers 1080p feeds, more for $90 (Reg. up to $199)

- Jan. 30th 2020 7:09 am ET

$90
0

Today only, B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $89.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 with today’s deal dipping below the Amazon all-time best price of $110. This is also a match of our previous mention earlier this month. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Start 2020 with some extra security and an eye on any front porch activity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Go with a lower-tech alternative and save even further. These motion sensors can be placed across driveways, sidewalks, and more for roughly 50% less. Included alarms alert you when motion is detected in designated areas, making it easy to keep track of comings and goings of deliveries, guests, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
  • Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
  • Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
  • Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
  • Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
B&H

B&H
Ring

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp