Get started with Key by Amazon, Kwikset’s smart lock bundle is $241.50 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset 916 Zigbee Smart Lock in polished brass bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam for $241.44 shipped. Usually selling for $350, like what other styles fetch, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. This deadbolt pairs with your smart home over a Zigbee connection, allowing it to connect to the included Cloud Cam for taking advantage of Key by Amazon for in-home delivery. Learn more about Amazon’s unique delivery service in our getting started guide. It also features a touchscreen, giving you an additional option to ditch keys from your life. Rated 4/5 stars.

Should the keyless entry aspect of today’s lead deal be more appealing than the in-home delivery capabilities, save by going with August’s Smart Lock for $120 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket plenty of extra cash compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of pairing over Wi-Fi rather than Zigbee. Another major downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad, though you could add the brand’s Smart Keypad into the mix for $45 and still make out for less.

Our smart home guide is also full of some notable offers today, so be sure to give that a look right here. You’ll find Monoprice’s dual outlet smart plug at $14, as well as Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $90.

Kwikset Key by Amazon bundle features:

The Key Smart Lock Kit comes with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Key-compatible smart lock. Get the kit installed by a professional or do it yourself. Watch motion clips when someone enters or exits. Live stream and check in with your kids after school with two-way audio. Get notified of your upcoming delivery, watch it live, or see a video later. Disable or block this delivery feature at any time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!