Monoprice’s dual outlet smart plug features USB as well for just $14

Monoprice offers its STITCH Dual Outlet and USB port Smart Plug for $14 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but trends around $20-$25 these days. This is also a new all-time low price. Monoprice goes beyond the usual design with two outlets and dual USB ports. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, delivering support for two of the most popular smart home ecosystems out there. Best of all? No hubs are required. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for a lower-priced alternative? Consider going with the Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $9. It has stellar ratings from over 4,600 Amazon customers and an ultra-slim design that’s ideal for fitting this smart plug into just about any corner of your home. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Learn more here.

While we’re on the subject of smart home integration, don’t miss our just-updated guide for 2020 with all of the best plugs and outlets for the new year. You’ll find top picks from Eve, Philips Hue, and more with a complete breakdown of each models top features.

Monoprice STITCH smart plug features:

Powered by STITCH™, this Wireless Smart Plug-in Wall Outlet provides simple 24/7 remote monitoring and control of your home and office appliances and electronics directly from your Android™ or iOS® smartphone or tablet. Set a timer or a schedule to conveniently turn your devices on and off, providing you peace of mind in knowing whether your appliances are on or off, saving you time, energy, and money. Amazon Alexa™ and Google™ Home voice control is supported and, best of all, no hubs or mesh networks are required!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!