Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Braveland, RPG Knight, more

- Jan. 29th 2020 3:04 pm ET

FREE+
0

Wednesday’s best Android app deals feature everything from seasonal icon packs to highly-rated productivity suites, helpful widgets, pixelated adventure games and some fantasy strategy titles too. As usual, this is the place to find all of the most notable Android game and app price drops of the day from Google Play and beyond. Today’s offers are highlighted by deals on titles like Unit Converter, Cat town, RPG Knight Bewitched, Braveland, Sticky Notes Widget, and much more. You’ll find all of today’s best curated by hand down below the fold for you along with some hangovers from yesterday’s roundup:

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have also seen our fair share of Android hardware deals today. Those include Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e at the Amazon low, Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ at $480 and more right here. You’ll also find some Android-friendly accessories in today’s Anker Super Bowl sale plus even more in our Android deals hub.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Dishonored 2 $9.50, God of War $6, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Braveland:

Braveland is a turn-based game inspired by old-school strategies with hexagonal battlefield. You will start as a humble warrior’s son whose village was cruelly raided and will end as talented commander of your army. The story will take place in a hand-drawn world and cover many interesting places and characters. Various warriors will join your army – archers, scouts, healers, footmen, arbalesters and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard