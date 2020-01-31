Guitars from $80 shipped: Fender, Martin, Gretsch, more (Up to $800 off)

Monoprice is now offering its Indio Retro Classic Electric Guitar with Gig Bag for $79.99 shipped in blonde or blue. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the best price we can find. While it might not carry a well-known brand name, this option makes for an ideal beginner’s guitar or something for the kids that may or may not end up collecting dust in the closet. It features an “easy-to-play, fast satin neck,” 22-frets, a typical form-factor and “quiet, full sounding pick-ups.” The 4+ star-rated guitar ships with a gig bag and a 1-year warranty from Monoprice. But be sure to head below for additional guitar deals including American Fenders, Martins, Gretsch instruments, and more.

More Guitar Deals:

Now, when it comes to bringing home a new guitar there are a few accessories to keep in mind. Are you going to want to use a guitar pick? Prefer to keep it on a stand instead of in the case? But one thing you defiantly don’t want is to get stuck with is a broken string and no replacements. This 3-pack of Ernie Ball electric strings at just $14 is a great way to avoid some headaches down the road instead of waiting for Amazon to deliver some strings after it’s already too late.

Speaking of your music gear setup, we spotted M-Audio’s BX5 studio monitor down at $69 earlier this morning. And be sure to browse through our picks for the most notable new production gear to launch earlier this month at NAMM 2020.

Indio Retro Classic Electric Guitar:

Our Indio Classic electric guitars remove the barriers that make kids want to quit. Available in your choice of several finishes and styles, our Indio Classic Electric Guitars offer great tone at an amazing value. Playability, sound, and build quality is all that matters. This is a great guitar, built for musicians, but priced right for beginners. Whether you’re just getting started on guitar or need a good second instrument as a backup or for use with alternate tunings, the Indio Retro Classic is a solid instrument.

