Pre-order the hardcover Last of Us Part II deluxe art book for $54 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the hardcover Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition book bundle at $53.99 shipped. The Dark Horse published package was just unveiled a few days ago with a $90 list price and is now already seeing a notable pre-order price drop on Amazon. As always, you will be charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchase and the June 16 release date, no matter how much it is listed at right now. While the console generation might soon be coming to a close, we still have one of the most anticipated PS4 releases on the slate for late May with The Last of Us Part II. Created in collaboration with Naughty Dog, on top of 200-pages of original art and “intimate developer commentary,” this version includes an exclusive cover/slipcase and a “gallery-quality lithograph.” No ratings are available on this pre-order just yet, but Dark Horse and Naughty Dog are certainly a winning combo. You’ll find even more details below and all of today’s best game deals right here.

The standard edition version of this book regularly sells for $40, but is now seeing a slight discount down to $35.99 shipped. The same pre-order price guarantee and release date apply to this version as well. It’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal and includes much of the same goodies outside of the Deluxe Edition cover, slipcase, and lithograph.

It has been quite a long wait for The Last of Us Part II, but it’s almost over now. Scheduled for a May 29, 2020 release date and with pre-orders already live at Amazon, the true continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story is really almost here.

Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition:

Follow Ellie’s profound and harrowing journey of vengeance through an exhaustive collection of original art and intimate creator commentary in the full-color hardcover volume: The Art of The Last of Us Part II. Created in collaboration between Dark Horse Books and the developers at Naughty Dog, The Art of The Last of Us Part II offers extensive insights into the making of the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning The Last of Us.

