Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $16, AC III Remaster $20, more

- Jan. 31st 2020 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $16 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $30, this one is mostly out of stock at Amazon with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked since this nostalgic bundle was unveiled. It contains remastered versions of the two classic 90’s Disney platformers. But if you want them to actually look like SNES or Genesis titles on your shelf, you’ll want check out the boxed edition releases right here. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Dead by Daylight, God of War, Elder Scrolls Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Cuphead, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console

The Outer Worlds is set to land on Nintendo Switch in March 2020

Nintendo Switch passes SNES in lifetime sales, gearing up for big 2020

Original Tecmo Bowl arcade game comes to Nintendo Switch and PS4

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard