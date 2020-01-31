Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $16, AC III Remaster $20, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $16 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $30, this one is mostly out of stock at Amazon with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked since this nostalgic bundle was unveiled. It contains remastered versions of the two classic 90’s Disney platformers. But if you want them to actually look like SNES or Genesis titles on your shelf, you’ll want check out the boxed edition releases right here. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Dead by Daylight, God of War, Elder Scrolls Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Cuphead, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Dead by Daylight Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Elder Scrolls Skyrim Special Edition $17 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $33 (Reg. $60+)
- Dead Cells PS4 $18 (Reg. $30)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands pre-owned $12 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead for $15 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $30 (Reg. $90)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20)
- Serial Cleaner $2 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders Warmastered $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $15 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $38)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
