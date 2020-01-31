Save 20% on Jabra’s sweat-proof Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds at $120

- Jan. 31st 2020 3:13 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, these have been regularly going for around $150 at Amazon these days, and this is just $2 above the low there in this colorway. Do know that we have seen other colors and styles of these headphones drop to around $90-$100 in the past. Offering a truly wireless design, these earbuds are great for workouts, jogs, and more. These earbuds are IP56-rated to withstand sweat and dust, and Jabra provides a 2-year warranty should anything happen to your new headphones. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Prefer the style of AirPods over today’s lead deal? The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds is available for $100 and offers a similar style to Apple’s AirPods. Just know that these aren’t exactly waterproof like today’s lead deal.

For a higher-end listening experience, Beats Studio3 and Powerbeats Pro Wireless headphones are available from $130 right now. Just keep in mind this sale ends at midnight, so be sure to take advantage of it now if you’re interested.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

