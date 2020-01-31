Magazine subs from $4.50/yr.: GQ, Wired, Women’s/Men’s Health, many more

- Jan. 31st 2020 1:31 pm ET

0

DiscountMags has now launched a wide ranging Annual Super Sale in celebration of Super Bowl LIV. This weekend’s sale has all of the most popular titles at slightly below our usual exclusive pricing including Wired, Golf Digest, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, GQ, and many more from around $4.50 per year. Head below for all the details.

When the prices on any of the magazines mentioned above drop below $5 per year, it is definitely notable. And this weekend’s sale has just about everything in that range. One standout, among the many, would have to be GQ magazine at $4.57 per year with free delivery every month. Regularly $20 per year with auto renewals at Amazon, today’s offer is about $0.50 below our usual pricing and the best we can find. From the best styles to up and coming trends, sports, dining experiences and more, “GQ magazine provides information about everything a guy like you wants to know.”

One title you’ll want to watch out for in this weekend’s sale is Road & Track. While it is at a great price, if you’re willing to commit to 4-years our code will drop it down to a much lower price right here.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

If you prefer some comics over today’s magazine reading material, we have plenty of deals for you. Both Star Trek and Wonder Woman graphic novels are seeing deep sales right now as well as Dark Horse Predator reads, anime comics and much more from $1 right here.

GQ Magazine:

GQ helps you look sharp and live smart. Each issue brings you revealing sports profiles, intimate photos of today’s hottest up & coming actresses and models, tips on fine food & drink, sex, politics, fashion and grooming advice, The Style Guy’s answers to your questions and so much more! Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world.

