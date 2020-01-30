Whether you like Star Trek or Wonder Woman, ComiXology’s sale has you covered

Following its manga sale from earlier in the week, ComiXology is discounting a selection of DC Wonder Woman graphic novels starting under $1. You’ll find a variety of titles, though one of the best ways to get started is with Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 1 at $5.99. Down from $15, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This New York Times best-seller is a must-read for DC fans, especially those who are excited about the release of Wonder Woman 1984 later this year. The 130-page novel is a “thought-provoking yet reverent and modern piece” about Paradise Island’s greatest champion, Wonder Woman. Head below for additional deals from the Wonder Woman sale and more.

Other notable Wonder Women deals include:

Not a big DC fan? Then ComiXology’s IDW Star Trek sale is worth a closer look. You’ll find deals starting from under $1 just like the Wonder Woman sale, with a variety of single issues and graphic novels to choose from. Whether you’re looking to read up on all the Star Trek happenings for the first time or want to refresh your memory after catching the first two episodes of Picard, this sale is for you. Shop all the deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Wonder Woman Earth One Vol. 1 synopsis:

From the masterful minds of Grant Morrison (FINAL CRISIS, THE MULTIVERSITY) and Yanick Paquette (SWAMP THING, BATMAN, INC.) comes the most provocative origin of Wonder Woman you’ve ever seen–a wholly unique retelling that still honors her origins.

