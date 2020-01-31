Get two Nest Hubs at an all-time low from $45 each with this promo code

QVC is offering its customers two Google Nest Hubs for $99.96 shipped. However, first-time purchasers can score an extra $10 discount with the code WELCOME, dropping the price further to $89.96. For comparison, Best Buy charges $100 for a single Nest Hub right now. This makes the Nest Hubs available for as low as $45 each, which is effectively the best price that we’ve tracked. Nest Hub is perfect for any smart home, and is run by Google’s Assistant ecosystem. I have one in my kitchen and my wife absolutely loves it. You can set multiple timers and see them on the same screen, which is perfect when baking. Plus, you can use the touchscreen to control smart home gear like thermostats, lights, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to learn more? Be sure to jump over to our hands-on review, where we show you why Google’s Nest Hub is an essential part of any smart home.

Not a fan of Google’s smart home ecosystem? Amazon’s Echo Dot is just $35 and is a great entrance into the company’s smart speakers. While there’s no display here, the Echo Dot is perfect for putting in a guest room or office where a display wouldn’t be used.

Looking for more ways to expand your smart home? Check out our guide, where we are constantly updating it with the latest deals from around the web including smart switches and bulbs, Wi-Fi cameras, locks, and more.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

