Haul any MacBook with Samsonite’s Tectonic 17.3-inch Backpack: $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17.3-inch Backpack for $47.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked at Amazon in over two years. This spacious backpack is ready to stow any of Apple’s modern MacBooks. In fact, it has a 17.3-inch laptop compartment, making it large enough to haul a plethora of other notebooks. Along the front you’ll find a pocket that’s able to tote an 11-inch iPad Pro along with headphones, sunglasses, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Lenovo’s Casual Backpack is $13 right now, providing you with a 40% discount. It may not be ready for 17.3-inch laptops, but it is able to haul a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

No matter which backpack you land on, don’t forget to scoop up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer at its best price in years. Having owned Cocoon gear for years, I assure you that it’s $12 sale price is worth every penny.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for various size laptops

Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs

Oversized pocket for over-the-ear headphones, sunglasses, etc. 1680D Polyester

