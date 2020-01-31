B&H has launched a new MacBook Air and Pro sale featuring some of the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2020. Amazon is matching select offers with free shipping available across the board via both retailers. You’ll find both current and previous-generation MacBook models on sale, including Pro and Air variations up to $500 off.

One standout is Apple’s mid-2019 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,549, which is $250 savings and also matched over at Amazon. Notable specs here include a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 and 256GB worth of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Up to 10-hours of battery life and four Thunderbolt 3 ports round out the list of top features.

Meanwhile, B&H is taking up to $400 off various 16-inch models, which Amazon is again matching. On the high-end custom configurations, this is the biggest discount we’ve tracked so far. You can see the entire list of 16-inch MacBook Pro deals here.

You’ll find even more MacBook deals at B&H on this landing page. Head over to our Apple guide for additional markdowns on Apple Watch, iPad, and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.4GHz quad‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz

Retina display with True Tone

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory

256GB SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Backlit Keyboard – US English

