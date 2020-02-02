Amazon kicks off Echo Super Bowl sale: Show 5 $65, Plus $120, more from $10

- Feb. 2nd 2020 9:15 am ET

0

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and Amazon is gearing up for the big game by discounting nearly all of its Alexa-enabled Echo devices priced from $10. Across the board, most of today’s offers are some of the best we’ve seen to date and the lowest available. One standout is on the second generation Echo Plus at $119.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the third-best price we’ve seen. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below for the rest of the deals from the Amazon Super Bowl sale.

Another standout from today’s Amazon Super Bowl sale is on the Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $64.99. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is a match of the third-best price to date. Echo Show brings the typical Alexa experience to a 5.5-inch screen. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 71,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

More from the Amazon Super Bowl sale:

On top of today’s Echo deals, we’re still seeing a majority of Amazon’s Fire TV lineup on sale as well. Priced from $25, you’ll be able to score the 4K Stick for $35, Recast from $145, and more.

Echo Plus features:

Same great sound as our Echo (3rd Gen) with a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices. Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd Gen) or Echo (3rd Gen) for stereo sound and add more base with an Echo Sub.

