Only $71 is holding you back from mesh with Tenda's Nova 2-node Wi-Fi System

- Feb. 3rd 2020 1:40 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6 2-pack) for $71.24 shipped. Having fetched an average of $92 over the last 3-months, today’s deal is $20 off and is a price we haven’t seen beaten in several months. This 2-node mesh system is capable of blanketing a 4,000-square foot space in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with speeds reaching upwards of 1,100Mbps. Dual Gigabit Ethernet can be found on each router, allowing you to easily run a physical wire to devices throughout your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. This small investment will go a long ways towards keeping cords tamed throughout your home. Each tie sports a working temperature range of -40 to 185-degrees Fahrenheit.

If today’s deal hasn’t pushed you over the edge, swing by the 3-node Tenda mesh system deal we spotted over the weekend for $109. Prefer something from a very well-known brand? Don’t forget about the offer we unraveled on two of Google’s latest Nest Wi-Fi nodes at a new low of $225.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.
  • Router & extender replacement: replace the old router + extender setup with a mesh wireless-access point system, fit for major modems and sip’s.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
