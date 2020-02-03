Only $71 is holding you back from mesh with Tenda’s Nova 2-node Wi-Fi System

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6 2-pack) for $71.24 shipped. Having fetched an average of $92 over the last 3-months, today’s deal is $20 off and is a price we haven’t seen beaten in several months. This 2-node mesh system is capable of blanketing a 4,000-square foot space in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with speeds reaching upwards of 1,100Mbps. Dual Gigabit Ethernet can be found on each router, allowing you to easily run a physical wire to devices throughout your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. This small investment will go a long ways towards keeping cords tamed throughout your home. Each tie sports a working temperature range of -40 to 185-degrees Fahrenheit.

If today’s deal hasn’t pushed you over the edge, swing by the 3-node Tenda mesh system deal we spotted over the weekend for $109. Prefer something from a very well-known brand? Don’t forget about the offer we unraveled on two of Google’s latest Nest Wi-Fi nodes at a new low of $225.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

Router & extender replacement: replace the old router + extender setup with a mesh wireless-access point system, fit for major modems and sip’s.

