Apex Legends is getting ready to enter its fourth season and is bringing with it quite a few new features. First, there’s an all-new legend and battle pass, plus a new weapon and even a new ranked series 3. Revenant uses “unnatural” abilities to hunt enemies and defy death, which should bring a very interesting experience to those who choose him. The bolt-action sniper rifle will “cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming,” according to the Apex Legends website. Keep reading for more information on Apex Legends’ Season 4.

An all-new Legend enters the arena

Apex Legends Season 4 introduces an all-new legend: Revenant. While we don’t know his final abilities quite yet, we do know that they’ll likely focus on stopping enemy abilities and maybe even hurting the enemies in certain ways. Plus, Revenant might have increased movement capabilities if some rumors prove true.

Enjoy an all-new battle pass

We’re used to the Battle Pass system by now, but Apex Legends is introducing an all-new pass for this season, which includes over 100 exclusive items like Legendary skins, Apex Packs, loading screens, music, and even more. This will give players who previously maxed out the battle pass a new challenge to climb, keeping interest in the game at an all-time high.

Take your enemies out with the Sentinel

The Sentinel is an all-new weapon in the game, coming in the form of a bolt-action sniper rifle. All we know for sure is that this new gun will “cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming,” which leads us to believe that it’ll be quite powerful and potentially only available through care packages. The gun looks fantastic, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out in-game.

Enjoy a third ranked series…if you’re up to it

Ranked mode is a great way to play Apex if you’ve grown tired of the normal challenges that the regular game mode produces. Ranked mode levels you up and is constantly pitting you against similar or better players, making you work for that win.

The third ranked season is here, and it includes around six weeks of ranked play before a rest. There’s a new Master Tier, and Apex Predator becomes the top 500 players by platform. Soft reset and scoring remain the same, and dive trails will be moved to a seasonal reward.

Celebrate Apex’s first anniversary with free login gifts

All you have to do is log on during the first week of Season four (February 4 through February 11) and you’ll receive:

Year 1 Origami Flyer charm

Year 1 Loyalty badge

10,000 XP for your first match of the day (available each day)

The badge comes in three different designs depending on when you played the game first, showcasing those who have been long-time fans and those who more recently joined up.

Apex Legends Season 4 availability

Apex Legends Season 4 will be available starting tomorrow, February 4 on all platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and C.

