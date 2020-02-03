Funko Pop!: Icons on sale from $5: Albert Einstein, Bill Nye, Dr. Suess, more

Amazon is offering various Funko Pop!: Icons on sale from $5.26 Prime shipped. You’ll also find these deals over at Walmart, as well. Our top pick is Albert Einstein at $5.26, which is down from the usual $10 or more price tag and at a new Amazon all-time low. This 3.75-inch vinyl figurine delivers the iconic scientist in collectible fashion. You’ll receive the usual window box, so you can easily display Albert on a shelf, and a desk, or just about anywhere else. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find more Funko Pops down below.

You can find a number of other notable Funko Pop!: Icons on sale at Amazon, down from the usual $10 or more price tag. Here are a few of our other favorites from today’s sale:

Funko Pop!: Icons feature:

Albert Einstein, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box.

Check out the other ad icon figures from Funko! Collect them all!

