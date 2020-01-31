LEGO’s New York City Skyline sees 20% discount to $48, more from $17

- Jan. 31st 2020 2:40 pm ET

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Also at Amazon, though shipping is delayed about a month. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. This nearly 600-piece kit recreates five different landmarks in New York City from the Statue of Liberty to Empire State Building. It’s a great display piece for bringing some LEGO decorations to your desk or collection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Also on sale today is the LEGO Star Wars Action Battle Endor Assault for $16.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 43%, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low. This 193-piece kit steps up the play functionality by including two spring-loaded shooters and some themed targets to hit. The entire thing is themed after Endor and comes complete with an Ewok and scout trooper minifigure.

Speaking of LEGO Architecture, be sure to check out our recent Tokyo Skyline review, which we found to be a striking build packed with some fun techniques and unique printed bricks.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Architecture New York City Skyline features:

Celebrate the architectural diversity of New York City with this detailed LEGO brick model. The LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection offers models suitable for display in the home and office, and has been developed for all with an interest in travel, architectural culture, history and design.

