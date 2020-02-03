Sony’s noise canceling wireless earbuds take on AirPods Pro at $198 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped. Typically fetching $230 at Best Buy and direct from Sony, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and matches our previous mentions for the Amazon all-time low. Sporting the true wireless design that has become so common these days, Sony ups the ante on its pair of earbuds with “industry leading” noise canceling. Other notable features like up to 24-hours of battery life, touchpad controls, and adaptive sound control make these a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 1,800 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. More below.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $40 at Amazon and a notable alternative if you can live without the noise canceling functionality. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Should you fancy a pair of Apple headphones, we’re still seeing Beats Solo Pro marked down to $250, as well as AirPods Pro on sale for $235.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

