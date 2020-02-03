TOMS is known for its fun collaborations and also for giving back to the community. The company has recently partnered with Marvel for a fun filled collection for this spring. This limited-edition collection is perfect for Marvel fans with all of their favorite characters displayed throughout the shoes. Some of these characters include Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, and more. The shoes range in price from just $30 to $100. Head below the jump to even more information about the TOMS Marvel Collection.

Marvel x TOMS Shoes for Men

For men, there are three styles to choose from including a high-top option, slip-on, and regular sneaker. Each of these shoes were made to be lightweight and have a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. One of our favorite styles is the Multi Marvel Comic Pop Printed Men’s Classics. These sneakers look like your favorite comic book and have a classic TOMS look. Its slip-on design makes it very easy to put on and off and they have a stretch material for even more convenience. They’re also versatile to wear with jeans, khakis or shorts alike.

Marvel x TOMS Shoes for Women

There are also three styles for women including the same slip-on style and two lace-up sneakers in red or black. The red and black style features old-school logos of each Marvel including Hulk, Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man. These shoes are priced at $85 and are a great everyday essentials. This style is also great for spring with superior traction, in case you run into showers.

Marvel x TOMS Shoes for Kids

Finally, if you have little ones, the Marvel x TOMS has several options for them. The Red Marvel Spider Face Print Tiny TOMS are adorable. They’re priced at just $30 and have a slip-on design that makes them easy to take on and off. This style also features a bundgee cord design that helps to keep them on and a cushioned insole for comfort. Plus, a rubber web print on the outsole of the shoes add traction.

However, if you’re looking to match with your kids, they also features a Multi MARVEL Comic Pop Print Slip-on Sneaker is youth sizing. Better yet, they’re priced at just $40 and have the same look as the adult version.

Which style from the Marvel x TOMS collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new Valentine’s Day perfume for women.

