Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and perfume is always a great gift for women. There are an array of new options from top brands that they are sure to love. Some of the top brands include Tves Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Chloe, and more. Whether you’re looking for something sweet, floral, musky, or fresh, we’ve got an option for you. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in Valentine’s Day perfume.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Perfume

Yves Saint Laurent has a new perfume set specifically for Valentine’s Day calle Libre Eau de Parfum. This perfume has floral notes including orange blossom and musk. It comes with a travel size perfume as well as a 1.6-ounce bottle. This set is gorgeous and also comes with a luxurious case. It also comes in a gift with purchase and is priced at $115.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Daze Perfume

Daisy by Marc Jacobs has been a classic scent for years and one of their best sellers. They have a new option for this valentines day and called Daze. This new scent is said to be sweet and floral with notes of mandarin and sweet mirabelle that sparkle against smooth and creamy musks. It also comes in such a fun bottle for Valentine’s Day that will brighten up any counter. It’s currently at Nordstrom for $86.

Chloe Nomade Absolu De Parfum

If you’re looking for a new scent for this spring the Chloe Nomade Absolu De Parfum is a great option. Its a mixture of a fruit and musk scent that’s said to be captivating. A few of the top notes include cherry plum, davana and warm, oak moss. You can choose from three size options and prices range from $84 to $142 at Sephora.

HUDA Beauty Kayali Deja Vu White Flower Perfume

HUDA Beauty just released a new perfume called Kayali Deja Vu White Flower. This perfume is “Inspired by the rich heritage of the Middle East, KAYALI translates from Arabic to ‘my imagination’ and features a collection of captivating fragrances, handcrafted in France using the most luxurious ingredients”. It features warm and floral notes of gardenia, jasmine, and vanilla. It also comes in a stunning bottle and is priced at $80.

Which Valentine’s Day perfume option did you find most intriguing? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with loads of options for the entire family.

