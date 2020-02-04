Add 49-inches of curved screen to your desk with Acer’s UltraWide at $230 off

- Feb. 4th 2020 2:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Acer EI491CR 49-inch 1080p Curved UltraWide Monitor for $669.11 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Down from $900, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount, matches our previous mention, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Centered around its UltraWide curved design, this monitor packs a 1080p panel equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 49-inches of screen real estate, you’ll have plenty of room for handling tasks throughout the day or gaming it up at night. Connect it to your gaming rig via one of the built-in HDMI ports or the single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Find more monitor deals below from $170.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Today’s Gold Box is also discounting Samsung’s unique Space Monitor, which starts at $240 for the 27-inch model. You’ll find that and more in our coverage of the sale.

Acer 49-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor features:

Introducing the Acer EI491CR display with a 49″ curved panel and 3840 x 1080 DFHD resolution making your games, work and movies look as epic as possible. The jaw dropping specs include a 49″ Curved panel that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate alongside a response time of 4ms on a AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR-enabled monitor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

