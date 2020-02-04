Amazon launches huge Funko Pop! sale from $4: Music, movies, more

- Feb. 4th 2020 2:29 pm ET

0

Following yesterday’s sale on the Funko Pop! Icons collection, Amazon is rolling out even more discounts starting at $4 from its movie and music collection. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Men in Black Agent K & Neeble figure for $5.26. Much like the rest of the deals mentioned below, this Funko typically sells for upwards of $11 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. Funko Pop! delivers miniature recreations of your favorite characters, with our featured deal delivering two figurines for the price of one. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

More Funko Pop! deals:

  • James Bond: $7
  • Jeepers Creepers: $6
  • Josh from Big: $5
  • Hannibal: $6
  • Beverly Hills Cop: $5
  • Office Space: $4
  • Mr. Rogers: $6
  • Pretty Woman: $6
  • John Taylor: $6
  • Kiss Starchild: $5
  • Britney Spears: $7.50
  • Johnny Cash: $5
  • …and more!

Dive into yesterday’s Funko Pop! sale for even more deals on historical icon figurines from throughout history and beyond.

Funko Pop! & Buddy Men in Black features:

  • From men in black, Agent K and neeble, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any men in black fan!
  • Collect and display all men in black pop! Vinyl’s!

