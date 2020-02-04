Bundle Eufy’s RoboVac 30C with an Alexa speaker starter kit: $162 ($240 value)

EufyHome (An Anker-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum bundled with a Genie Alexa Smart Speaker kit for $161.56 shipped when adding both to your cart, clipping the on-page coupon, and using code EUFYGENIE at checkout. Usually picking up both the robotic vacuum and smart home kit would run you $240, with today’s offer saving you 32% and marking an all-time low. For comparison, we last saw the RoboVac sell for $170 by itself. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Throw in the Alexa speaker, and you’ll be able to take advantage of the vacuum’s native voice control and even command the two included tunable white light bulbs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,100 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather not deal with the smart home functionality and just want to bring home an automated way to sweep the floors, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $128 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

For those more invested in the Assistant ecosystem, this morning we also spotted Google’s Home Mini Smart Starter Kit bundled with two extra RGB light bulbs for $55. The entire package there would typically run you $100.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

