Google’s Home Mini Smart Starter Kit has 2 extra RGB bulbs at $55 ($100 value)

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit bundled with a 2-pack of GE Dimmable Color LED Light Bulbs for $55 shipped. The color bulbs will automatically be added to your cart. Typically picking up both the starter kit and additional lights would run you closer to $100 right now, with today’s offer is being the best value to date. While we’ve seen the Home Mini bundle sell for $20 in the past, this is the first promotion on GE’s RGB lights. Centered around Home Mini and its Google Assistant capabilities, this package is a perfect way to kickstart your smart home. Not only will you score a white bulb, but the two color lights will allow you to add some ambiance to any room. Over 840 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Alternatively, you could bring home a similar package to kickstart your smart lighting setup that’s centered around Alexa. For $40 at Amazon, you can grab an Echo Dot paired with two of the Philips Hue white Bluetooth smart bulbs. While you’ll be missing out on the color capabilities, you’ll still have $15 of extra cash in your pocket by going this route.

For more ways to expand your digital assistant setup, Amazon’s latest Echo device sale is still in full effect. You’ll find plenty of discounted ways to bring Alexa into your home, from the Show 5 at $65 to Echo Plus for $120, and more from $10.

Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit features:

Use the Google Smart Light Starter Kit to control the lights using just your voice. Set up in a snap: just plug in Google Home Mini, screw in the GE C-Life smart light bulb, and download the Google Home app to get started. Then just say “Hey Google” to dim, brighten, turn on and turn off the lights.

