Work in peace and quiet with Sony’s ANC Wireless Headphones: $230 (Reg. $348)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $229.95 shipped when coupon code ALT25B has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $118 off typical pricing, a $68 savings compared to Amazon’s sale price, and is in line with discount offers we’ve tracked lately. Sick of distractions? Sony’s top-tier ANC headphones are here to silence what’s going on around you. Other standout features include USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and support for both Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Live without ANC to dramatically save with Anker’s $35 Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in this discount. Like Sony’s top-tier headphones above, Anker adopts USB-C for charging. This streamlines the number of cables you need to haul.

If you’d like to bag Sony noise cancellation in a wireless earbud form-factor, then the discount we spotted yesterday is worth a look. For $198, you can score Sony’s AirPods Pro competitor, yielding a savings of over $30.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

