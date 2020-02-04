Work in peace and quiet with Sony’s ANC Wireless Headphones: $230 (Reg. $348)

- Feb. 4th 2020 1:01 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $229.95 shipped when coupon code ALT25B has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $118 off typical pricing, a $68 savings compared to Amazon’s sale price, and is in line with discount offers we’ve tracked lately. Sick of distractions? Sony’s top-tier ANC headphones are here to silence what’s going on around you. Other standout features include USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and support for both Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Live without ANC to dramatically save with Anker’s $35 Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock in this discount. Like Sony’s top-tier headphones above, Anker adopts USB-C for charging. This streamlines the number of cables you need to haul.

If you’d like to bag Sony noise cancellation in a wireless earbud form-factor, then the discount we spotted yesterday is worth a look. For $198, you can score Sony’s AirPods Pro competitor, yielding a savings of over $30.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

  • DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience
  • VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more
  • QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Sony

About the Author