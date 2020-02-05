Score an Apple Watch Series 4 for $234 in open-box condition at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm for $233.99 shipped in open-box excellent condition. To see this price, just scroll down the page a bit and expand the “Buying Option” dropdown, where you’ll see the open-box listing. For comparison, it regularly goes for around $349 and we generally see it fall to $299 on sale, with this being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. I still use an Apple Watch Series 4 daily and love it. It has great battery life, a nearly edge-to-edge display, and the ECG feature is quite handy if you happen to have any heart problems. Plus, it’s swim-proof, showerproof, and can even play Apple Music during workouts. Best Buy includes a minimum 14-day return policy with your purchase, and a manufacturer’s warranty may not be included.

Now, while we’re on the topic of Apple Music working on your Watch, if you’ve yet to give the streaming service a go, now’s a great chance. Best Buy is also offering 4-months of Apple Music at no cost, which we detail in our deal coverage here.

With your savings, be sure to grab a new band to upgrade your Watch’s look. This Leather Loop style option is just $20 Prime shipped and comes in a plethora of colors. But, you can also give our roundup from $5 a look to see every style your Watch can take on.

However, if you’re enamored with the idea of having an always-on display, then Series 5 is for you. We’re currently tracking a sale on Apple’s latest wearable that drops it down to $355, with higher-end models coming in at up to $250 off.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

