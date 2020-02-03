Apple Watch Series 5 all-time lows hit from $355, high-end models up to $250 off

Amazon is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models from $354.99 shipped, delivering a $44 discount and marking new all-time Amazon lows. Those interested in higher-end configurations can save big with Amazon taking up to $250 off stainless steel, Milanese Loop, and other Cellular listings. Check out the entire sale here.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Various Apple Watch Series 4 models are also on sale at Best Buy with discounts by as much as $200. You can find all of the top picks here as a part of Best Buy’s latest Apple event.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here. We also have a number of notable deals on Apple Watch bands from Best Buy, too.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

