Save big on Ryobi tools, accessories, and more in the latest Home Depot sale

Home Depot has a number of Ryobi tool promotions going on at this time with free shipping available across the board. Our top pick is the 18V 2-tool Combo Kit with multiple batteries and a wall charger for $149. As a comparison, that’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle should cover most basic DIY tasks around the house with an included drill and driver. Two batteries and a wall charger keep you powered up while the included carrying case ensures everything is neat and tidy while not in-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Another standout in today’s sale, and a great combo with the lead deal, is Ryobi’s 300-piece Drill and Driver Kit for $59.97. It typically goes for $80 and as much as $99 regularly. You’ll find everything here needed for basic and advanced tasks around the house, plus additional must-haves like a magnetic bit holder, hex key, countersink, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Ryobi’s sale for more deals on saws, combo tool kits, battery packs, and more. Working in the garage? Consider picking up DEWALT’s 168-piece mechanics tool kit for $100 at Amazon, a $65 discount from the regular going rate.

More on Ryobi’s 2-tool Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit with 1/2 in. Drill, 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, (2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and Charger. This kit is great for new homeowners and DIY projects. The ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver has a 24-position clutch with a 2-speed gearbox to match all your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Wrench has a powerful motor that allows for tightening or loosening various nuts and bolts. Best of all, it’s a part of the the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, a 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, two 2.0 Ah batteries, an 18-volt charger, a driving bit, a tool bag, and operator’s manuals.

