Own DEWALT’s 168-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit for $100 at Amazon (Reg. $165)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool Kit (DWMT73803) for $99.99 shipped. That’s about $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $15. This mechanics tool set from DEWALT offers a wide-ranging amount of pieces perfect for most fastening applications. Inside the rugged carrying case you will find 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch ratchets and sockets alongside wrenches, hex keys, a nut driver, plus some driver bits. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to round out your purchase with DEWALT’s 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $25. These bits features a 10x magnetic screw lock system and FlexTorq technology which “allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees.”

Don’t forget that yesterday we spotted a deal on DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set. It’s still live and available at $145, marking a new Amazon low.

DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool Kit features:

One piece set includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more

72 tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting

Low profile directional lever helps reduce catch points and for easy one hand operation

