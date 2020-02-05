Own DEWALT’s 168-Pc. Mechanics Tool Kit for $100 at Amazon (Reg. $165)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool Kit (DWMT73803) for $99.99 shipped. That’s about $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $15. This mechanics tool set from DEWALT offers a wide-ranging amount of pieces perfect for most fastening applications. Inside the rugged carrying case you will find 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2-inch ratchets and sockets alongside wrenches, hex keys, a nut driver, plus some driver bits. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to round out your purchase with DEWALT’s 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $25. These bits features a 10x magnetic screw lock system and FlexTorq technology which “allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees.”
Don’t forget that yesterday we spotted a deal on DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Tool Set. It’s still live and available at $145, marking a new Amazon low.
DEWALT 168-piece Mechanics Tool Kit features:
- One piece set includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72 tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- Low profile directional lever helps reduce catch points and for easy one hand operation
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!