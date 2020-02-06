Just debuting on February 4, Lululemon has a new collection called “Take the Moment” partnered with Robert Geller that’s filled with 26 new pieces. This isn’t the first time that the duo has collaborated with the first collection that went live last year was inspired by a 96-hour period of Robert Geller’s life. However, this new collection looks beyond that in channeling moments outside of work, including traveling and everyday occasions. The collection is made up of t-shirts, shorts, pants, a reversible jacket, a travel suit, and a 3-in-1 waterproof parka. Prices in this line range from $78 to $598. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Lululemon x Robert Geller line.

Lululeon states, “Modern-fitting essentials and high-performance fabric is just the start. Our latest Robert Geller collaboration caters to everything that’ll happen in your day.”

Lululemon x Rober Geller Menswear

This new collection has a lot of pieces that are great for traveling. The Take the Moment Travel Jacket for men is a standout. This jacket features lightweight, water-resistant fabric that’s also wrinkle repellant. It’s great for looking polished throughout your day and even has reflective taping to help keep you visible in low light. Lululemon’s jacket is priced at $248 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Another standout is the Take The Moment Travel Pant that would pair perfectly with the jacket mentioned above. These pants have a hidden adjustable waistband for added comfort and a lightweight, wrinkle resistant fabric as well. This style is also extremely versatile to take you from the gym to nights on the town. Better yet? The pants include zippered pockets to store small essentials and they’re priced at $198.

Lululemon x Robert Geller Women’s Gear

For women, cropped items are all the rage this season. The Take the Moment Cropped Tank is priced at $78 and is super unique. This tank top has a camouflage print and it comes in two color options. It also has sweat-wicking material to help you stay comfortable and would look super cute with jeans or leggings alike.

Finally, the women’s Take the Moment 25-inch Tights were designed with a flattering fit with a high-waistline. The band of the waistline also was made to promote airflow for added comfort and its four-way stretch material is great for any workout class. They’re priced at $158 and will be a must-have in your workout wardrobe.

Which piece from this new line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

