Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now available. You can translate Spanish, Italian and French for free, or explore colorful adventure games and build your own pocket metropolis. It’s that time again where we find all of the best price drops from Apple’s app stores so you don’t have to waste your time and money looking for deals or paying full price. Today’s highlights include Spanish/French/Italian Translators, Week Calendar Widget Pro, Infamous Machine, Pocket Build, and more. All of the most notable iOS game and app deals have been curated for you down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Italian Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Edna & Harvey: The Breakout: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Phone: NOTE’d: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Custom Notch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Catapult King: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Squares – Infant Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tsuro – The Game of the Path: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

Pocket Build:

Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? A farm, some kind of castle, or just an epic fantasy city? Pocket Build is an open world game where you can build with no limitations or restrictions. Build whatever you like, whenever you like, however you like. The possibilities are endless!

