Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $20, Resident Evil 3 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on Xbox One for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy also has this one for $20 on both Xbox One and PS4 today. Regularly up to $60 at some retailers, it more realistically sells in the $30 range these days with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked since the doorbuster-worthy holiday offers last year. Step in to the shoes of three playable characters and experiences DMC’s frenetic fast-paced combat at its finest in the latest entry to the series. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, Nioh, Red Dead Redemption 2, Travis Strikes Again, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Nioh $13 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $20 (Reg. $40)
- Concrete Genie $20 (Reg. $30)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn from $5 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter V $8 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- GOD EATER 3 Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six: Siege $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Apex Legends Play Pack FREE (PS Plus only)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33)
- WWE 2K19 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or 1 + 2 physical for $18
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 on PS4/Xbox One $15 (Reg. $30)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $7 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
