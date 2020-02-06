Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $20, Resident Evil 3 $50, more

- Feb. 6th 2020 9:30 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on Xbox One for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy also has this one for $20 on both Xbox One and PS4 today. Regularly up to $60 at some retailers, it more realistically sells in the $30 range these days with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked since the doorbuster-worthy holiday offers last year. Step in to the shoes of three playable characters and experiences DMC’s frenetic fast-paced combat at its finest in the latest entry to the series. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, Nioh, Red Dead Redemption 2, Travis Strikes Again, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

