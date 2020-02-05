Gorgeous Burly Men at Sea iOS adventure game now matching low at $2 (Reg. $5)

Burly Men at Sea is a gorgeous mobile title with gameplay sitting somewhere between a visual novel and an artistic point-and-click adventure. The branching story takes the trio of bearded fisherman into deep waters where they’ll find “creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures.” But now the regularly $5 iOS version is on sale for $1.99 via the App Store. That’s matching the lowest price drop we have tracked with today’s offer being only the second time we have seen it down this low. You’ll also find this one down at $1 in today’s Android app deal roundup courtesy of Google Play. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

There’s plenty more iOS app deals where this one came from. This morning’s roundup features deals on titles like NOTE’d, Custom Notch, Remote Drive for Mac, Golf Peaks, and more. While on the Android side of things you’ll find deals on Warhammer Quest 2, Speedometer GPS Pro, and Hero Siege: Pocket Edition, among others. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about the brand new Kingdom Hearts game for iOS and Android.

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

Android: Burly Men at Sea: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Yooka-Laylee 2 $20, Street Fighter V $8, more

Burly Men at Sea:

Burly Men at Sea is a folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure. With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!