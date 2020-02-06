Just 6-months after VAIO debuted its incredibly light, portable, and port-covered 12-inch notebook, the company is back with a hardware update which it says will boost performance by “up to about 40%.” VAIO SX12 can now max out with a 6-core 10th Generation Intel Core U processor and 16GB of RAM. When it comes to I/O, VAIO’s 12-inch laptop positively trounces both MacBook Air and the brand new MacBook Pro thanks to the inclusion of USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, SD, and more.

VAIO SX12: The I/O champion

These days it seems like every piece of tech around us is losing traditional connectivity options. While many end up preferring Qi charging, wireless earbuds, and less ports, the folks that fight for them to stay intact can often have a legitimate and specific reason why.

With a compact design that features a plethora of I/O, VAIO’s 12-inch laptop broadcasts to Apple that there is room for more than 2 to 4-ports in its MacBook lineup. Believe it or not, even with a 1.97-pound form-factor that is up to 30% lighter than MacBook Air, this laptop wields USB-C, two USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

The second-generation VAIO SX12 manages to keep all of its previous connectivity while improving performance with the latest Intel Core U processor. This is only part of the equation though. As with the initial release, VAIO TruePerformance tunes “the system’s heat radiation design”, which is what makes a beefier 6-core i7 processor possible.

Pricing and availability

Select models of the latest VAIO SX12 are available for order direct right now. We expect the Amazon listings for previous generation models to be updated relatively soon. Despite receiving a nice processor upgrade, VAIO SX12 will maintain its initial entry price of $1,199. In addition to standard colorways, VAIO will release a “RED EDITION” in limited production alongside an “ALL BLACK EDITION” (pictured above) and “BROWN EDITION” as premium models.

9to5Toys Take

While it is easy to fall in love with the I/O found in VAIO SX12, I rarely come across the need to plug in anything to my MacBook Air. When I do, it is rare that I don’t have a USB-C equipped peripheral as I quickly made the decision to buy new cables. As a backup I always have AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, which has served me quite well. Above all else, macOS remains the strongest selling point for Apple’s notebook lineup. Not only can I run top-tier apps, I also can fall back on Windows using Boot Camp, Parallels Desktop, and VMware Fusion.

