Arm your door with August’s 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $100 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $99.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $44 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you haven’t upgraded to a smart door lock yet, August is both nice-looking and respectably priced. It’ll bring a sophisticated look and feel to the front door while also paving the way to a bunch of potential integrations when scoring an August Connect now or at some point in the future. This handy add-on tacks on Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Use today’s savings to wrap up things with an AmazonBasics Manchester Entry Door Lever for $19. It sports a modern style and comes in a matte black colorway that should fit in nicely with your new August Smart Lock.
Speaking of August, we just wrote up a thorough piece all about its Smart Lock Pro. There you will find an overview of the installation process and day-to-day usage. Additionally, we also covered the company’s latest lock which happens to be 40% smaller and HomeKit-ready.
Now that you’ve streamlined the front door, have a look at the deal we found earlier on Logitech’s Harmony 950 universal touchscreen remote. It’s an excellent way to address the ever-growing pile of remotes while bringing convenience and a high-end look to the living room. The price has dropped to $170, which is 20% off what you’d typically spend.
August Smart Lock features:
- Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
- Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!