Arm your door with August’s 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $100 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray for $99.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $44 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you haven’t upgraded to a smart door lock yet, August is both nice-looking and respectably priced. It’ll bring a sophisticated look and feel to the front door while also paving the way to a bunch of potential integrations when scoring an August Connect now or at some point in the future. This handy add-on tacks on Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to wrap up things with an AmazonBasics Manchester Entry Door Lever for $19. It sports a modern style and comes in a matte black colorway that should fit in nicely with your new August Smart Lock.

Speaking of August, we just wrote up a thorough piece all about its Smart Lock Pro. There you will find an overview of the installation process and day-to-day usage. Additionally, we also covered the company’s latest lock which happens to be 40% smaller and HomeKit-ready.

Now that you’ve streamlined the front door, have a look at the deal we found earlier on Logitech’s Harmony 950 universal touchscreen remote. It’s an excellent way to address the ever-growing pile of remotes while bringing convenience and a high-end look to the living room. The price has dropped to $170, which is 20% off what you’d typically spend.

August Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!