Logitech Harmony 950 replaces up to 15 home theater remotes at $170 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Universal Remote Control for $169.99 shipped. On sale at Best Buy as well. Down from $215, today’s offer saves you over 20%, is the lowest we’ve seen in several months, and comes within $20 of our previous mention. This universal remote can tame up to 15 different devices, meaning you’ll never have to fumble over remotes again to enjoy movie night. Centered around a built-in IR blaster, this remote has a touchscreen display and can be programmed to control multiple devices at once for easily setting scenes and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 515 shoppers.

For those who may find today’s feature deal to be a little bit of overkill for their needs, the Logitech Harmony Companion offers a similar experience for less. The most notable trade-off is that it can only control up to eight devices. Though at $100, this is perfect for budget-conscious buyers.

If neither of these options fits your needs, we still have some additional recommendations for you to consider. So be sure to check out our top selections of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony 950 features:

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

