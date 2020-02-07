Logitech Harmony 950 replaces up to 15 home theater remotes at $170 (20% off)

- Feb. 7th 2020 8:20 am ET

Get this deal
$215 $170
0

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Universal Remote Control for $169.99 shipped. On sale at Best Buy as well. Down from $215, today’s offer saves you over 20%, is the lowest we’ve seen in several months, and comes within $20 of our previous mention. This universal remote can tame up to 15 different devices, meaning you’ll never have to fumble over remotes again to enjoy movie night. Centered around a built-in IR blaster, this remote has a touchscreen display and can be programmed to control multiple devices at once for easily setting scenes and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 515 shoppers.

For those who may find today’s feature deal to be a little bit of overkill for their needs, the Logitech Harmony Companion offers a similar experience for less. The most notable trade-off is that it can only control up to eight devices. Though at $100, this is perfect for budget-conscious buyers.

If neither of these options fits your needs, we still have some additional recommendations for you to consider. So be sure to check out our top selections of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony 950 features:

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$215 $170
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Home Theater Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go