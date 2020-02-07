Nintendo refurb 2DS XL consoles are now down at $100 with a full warranty

The official Nintendo eBay store is now offering the New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld console (white and orange) for $99.99 shipped. These models have been refurbished by Nintendo and include a 1-year warranty. The standard new Nintendo 2DS XL bundles regularly sell for $150 at Best Buy and Nintendo. Today’s offer is about $50 in savings and matching our previous mention on a refurbished model directly from Nintendo. Unlike some refurbished 2DS/3DS deals we have seen in the past, this one includes the AC adapter, stylus, 4GB micro SD Card, and six AR Cards, but it does ship in a plain cardboard box. The new 2DS brings expanded control options, built-in amiibo/NFC support, and access to Nintendo’s impressive mobile library of games. More details below.

You can score yourself a portable Nintendo Switch Lite for $200 and play all of the Switch games out there on it. But the 3DS/2DS library of titles still ranks among the best a mobile platform has ever seen with many of its games not readily available on current generation hardware like Super Mario 3D Land and New Super Mario Bros. 2, among others. If that sounds appealing to you, take a closer look at today’s Nintendo refurb deal.

Be sure to check out the AmazonBasics Carrying Case bundle for the New Nintendo 2DS XL at $13 Prime shipped. It comes with the carrying case as well as three stylus pens, a pair of screen protectors, and a 4+ star rating.

New Nintendo 2DS XL:

Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold and the screen is 82 percent larger than the Nintendo 2DS system. A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap, and it’s all in a lightweight, play–anywhere package. Includes built–in amiibo support, just tap an amiibo™ figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games.

