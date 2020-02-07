Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Keyboard has returned to a low at $55 ($45 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. You’ll also find it as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you $45 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Don’t want to break the bank while still adding a Razer peripheral to your kit? This wired mechanical keyboard is an affordable option for upgrading your budget-conscious battlestation. It sports green backlighting to look the part and each of the included keys are programable for additional customization. On top of that, Razer Hyper shift allows you to specify secondary functions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Set your new gaming keyboard on this highly-rated extended mousepad at $13 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard. If you’d rather expand your Chroma setup instead, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

For something a little more high-end, we’re still seeing Razer’s Huntsman Chroma Keyboard on sale for $90. Saving you $60 from the going rate, there’s also plenty of other gaming accessories seeing notable discounts as well. Check them all out right here.

Razer BlackWidow Essential Keyboard features:

Get faster, more accurate inputs with this Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard. Advanced mechanical switches offer fast actuation and responsive inputs, and the durable design lasts for up to 80 million keystrokes. This Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard makes it easy to personalize your experience by rebinding keys and setting up macros.

