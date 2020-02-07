Just in time for spring, Sperry is celebrating the brand turning 85 with an Anniversary collection that’s perfect for warmer weather. Paul Sperry, the founder of the shoe brand, wanted to create a product that would change history. Sperry quotes that the shoe was made from “the idea that would launch a company was born: a shoe uniquely designed to keep a wearer standing firm, even on wet slippery surfaces.” The first shoe that was created was the CVO Sneaker that features quick-drying cotton and a rubber outsole that promoted traction. Now even today, this style is still a best-selling item at Sperry, and they have created a new collection with similar fashions from the beginning. Head below to find all of our top picks from Sperry’s 85th Anniversary Collection.

Men’s Striper II CVO Anniversary Sneaker

As mentioned above, the men’s Striper II CVO Sneaker was one of the first styles added to Sperry, and the new 2020 collection has an updated version. This sneaker is a classic and can easily be worn all-year-round with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. These shoes are available in three color options, and each is designed with polished leather. Also, each shoe in this collection has a unique 85 logo on the tab, which makes it stylish. The Striper II CVO Sneaker is priced at $110 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Men’s Authentic Original 85th Anniversary Boat Shoe

My personal favorite from this collection is the Authentic Original 85th Anniversary Boat Shoe. This shoe is timeless and a great option to elevate any look this spring and summer. I love the pop of seersucker that these shoes on the lining and a cushioned insole add comfort. You can choose from three versatile color options, and they’re priced at $120. Better yet? This style also comes in a women’s version for the same price.

Women’s Crest Vibe 85th Anniversary Sneaker

Finally, the Crest Vibe 85th Anniversary Sneaker for women is a standout from this collection. This slip-on style will have you heading out the door in a breeze, and it has fun twisty laces too. These shoes would be excellent for spring because you can easily style them with dresses, jeans, skirts, or leggings. You can choose from three fun color options, and they’re priced at $110.

Which pair of shoes from the Sperry Anniversary Collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the COACH x Jennifer Lopez new collection that has an array of fun new sneakers for spring.

