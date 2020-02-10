Amazon discounts Timbuk2, Targus, and Samsonite Mac backpacks, priced from $63

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack for $71.73 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is in line with the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked over the past 6-months. This stylish and sleek backpack is ready to tote a 16-inch MacBook. You’ll also find room for an iPad, providing a simple way to carry two big-screen devices. A front zip pocket gives you a place to stuff a power bank, cables, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a lower cost alternative? Opt for Cocoon’s Slim 15-inch Backpack at $45 to score the same bag I use. I’ve been using it for a few years now and have zero regrets. Dedicated 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro slots make it a great option for Apple enthusiasts. The built-in GRID-IT front pocket makes it simple to tame cables and keep small accessories held in place.

Since we’re talking bags, why not swing by our fresh roundup of Pad & Quill’s sale? There you’ll find 20% off leather MacBook bags, cable organizers, more. Oh, and ICYMI, you can currently nab Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook Stand or BookBook CaddySack at $50 each.

Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack features:

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel

