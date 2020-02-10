Along with its ongoing Valentine’s Day sale, Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off all of its leather MacBook bags and accessory organizers. With a range of options from MacBook-friendly messenger bags to backpacks, and brief cases, simply use code BAGS20 at checkout to redeem the special prices. Just about everything ships free sitewide. Head below for all the details.

P&Q Discounted leather MacBook bags:

Pad & Quill makes a number of high-quality leather MacBook bags and cable organizers. While they can be pricey, you’re looking at handmade leather goods with 25-year warranties that are designed to last a lifetime. And with today’s discount code, everything just got a lot more enticing.

One standout from the sale would have to be the TechFolio Mini iPad Organizer which drops to $47.96 shipped after applying the code above. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a solid 20% discount and well under the price you would get using the Valentine’s Day code. This is Pad & Quill’s mini cable and accessory organizer. While it says iPad in the name of the product, it is essentially an iPad Pro-sized folio, but will work with just about any setup. Made of full-grain leather with parachute-grade stitching, it has a dedicated cord organizer pocket, Apple Pencil slot, a zipper pocket, and a dual-purpose SD Card or key holder area. The usual 25-year leather warranty applies here as well.

But if it’s the leather MacBook bags you’re after in particular, you can browse through all the eligible options right here.

Pad & Quill debuted its new full-grain leather Lowry Apple Watch Band last week and you can still score one at 25% off. Don’t forget about the ongoing Valentine’s Day sale either, which knocks up to 40% off sitewide.

For more Apple gear add-on offers, hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup and check out these deals on official Apple iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases from $25. We also have some great offers running on Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook Stand or BookBook CaddySack as well.

TechFolio Mini iPad Organizer:

We have crafted the Techfolio Mini using only very durable materials like robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient canvas lining. Then, we designed a dedicated spot for each iPad necessity: a place to neatly tuck your iPad cord, a spot for an SD card or a house key slot, an Apple Pencil holder, 2 extra pockets for dongles, and finally, a zippered large pocket to stash the charging brick, Airpods, and whatever other small items you might need to keep safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!