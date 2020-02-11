4K, UltraWide, and 240Hz displays adorn today’s monitor deals, priced from $299

Amazon is offering the Alienware 27-inch Edgelight 1080p 240Hz Monitor (AW2720HF) for $349.99 shipped. That’s $100 or so off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other monitors, this Alienware offering looks great from every angle. That’s just the beginning of a robust feature set which includes a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD Radeon FreeSync, and a 1ms response time that “blasts away motion blur.” Connectivity options include HDMI, USB 3.0, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not refresh your aging mouse with Microsoft’s offering for $7.50. We spotted this 35% discount earlier today, making now an excellent time to strike.

Speaking of Alienware, it recently announced a supersized 55-inch OLED Monitor that’s capable of 4K at 120Hz. We covered its debut, giving you a place to discover more details.

Alienware 27-inch Edgelight Monitor features:

A 240Hz refresh rate is 4x faster than typical standard monitors and twice as fast as common 120Hz gaming monitors. More frames means smaller visual information Gaps, which means a faster reaction time for the Gamer. There’s a 8.3 millisecond gap between frames at 120Hz, which is halved to 4.16ms between frames at 240Hz. This is incredibly important to gamers playing at breakneck speeds, and provides an edge over gamers less well-equipped.

