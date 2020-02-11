Save $50 on Brydge aluminum iPad Pro Bluetooth keyboards starting at $99

Wellbots is currently offering the Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray and Silver at $119 shipped. You’ll also find it available for $1 more at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $169, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, Brydge Pro delivers an enhanced typing experience crafted out of a “single piece of high-grade aluminum.” The entire package weighs just 24-ounces and pairs with your tablet over Bluetooth. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling this premium keyboard “an excellent alternative to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro” that “really does transform the iPad Pro into a full laptop replacement.” Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 325 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the 11-inch version of Brydge’s Pro Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard for $99 shipped at Wellbots. Find it at Amazon for $1 more when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $149, today’s offer matches the Amazon low and our previous mention from over the holidays. You’ll find all of the same features and high-end build quality, but in a more compact design made to better match with the smaller iPad Pro model. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 265 customers.

Speaking of iPad, Best Buy’s latest Apple event is now in full swing and taking $200 off Apple’s latest Pro tablets alongside Apple Watch Series 4, MacBooks, and more. Amazon is still continuing to offer iPad Pro deals, as well.

Brydge Pro 12.9-inch iPad Keyboard features:

This smart keyboard is perfect if you would like to use your iPad as your primary device, for work or to watch movies at home for instance. The Brydge smart keyboard is lightweight, responsive and beautiful and will transform the way you use your iPad: no restrictions and limitless viewing.

