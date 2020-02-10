Amazon discounts Ring Alarm security systems with Echo Dot from $139, more

Amazon has kicked off a sale on its Ring Alarm Home Security Systems which start at $139 shipped for the 5-piece kit. Each also comes bundled with a free Echo Dot, further sweetening the pot. Down from $199, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Throw in the Alexa speaker, and this is one of the best values we’ve seen overall. Ring Alarm includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. All five of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. We’ve also found it makes a suitable Z-Wave hub in our previous hands-on coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,700 customers. Head below for more Ring deals.

Additional Ring Alarm + Echo Dot deals include:

On top of its Alarm discounts, Amazon is also marking down its Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Dot to $199 shipped. Down from $298, today’s offer saves you $99 when considering the value of the Alexa speaker. For comparison, we saw the video doorbell itself sell for less over the holidays, but that was without the Echo Dot.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed, motion alerts for when packages arrive, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 20,000 customers.

Ring Alarm features:

Connect Ring Alarm to Alexa for hands-free voice control. Arm, disarm, and check the status of your security system through supported Alexa-enabled devices. Also works with Alexa Guard – when you set your Guard to Away Mode, get Smart Alerts sent to your phone if your Echo device detects the sound of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, or glass breaking when you’re away

