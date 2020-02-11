Arlo’s Pro 3-Camera system works with HomeKit, touts 7-day DVR: $230 ($70 off)

Today only, Newegg offers the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Security System for $229.99 shipped when applying code 93XPF43 at checkout. Down from the usual $300 price tag, one that you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, beats the low there by $50, and marks a new low. One of Arlo’s most notable features is free 7-day cloud DVR, but that isn’t all of the perks that this Pro system boasts. The included cameras sport 720p recording, water-resistant designs, advanced motion detection, and a completely wireless connection. You’ll also be able to integrate the system into HomeKit for easily accessing feeds alongside your other smart home gear. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $80 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Alexa and Assistant integration. One downside here for those in the Apple ecosystem is that you won’t find HomeKit support like the featured deal.

For the latest and greatest from Arlo, you’re certainly going to want to check out our recent hands-on review with its new Pro 3 system. Packed with robust features and sharp video quality, we found it to be an easy 2020 buy.

Arlo Pro HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro wire-free security cameras let you watch over what you love from every angle, indoors and out, day and night. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

