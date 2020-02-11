Score two Philips Hue HomeKit color LED light bulbs and a hub at $90 (40% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Smart Light Starter Kit for $89.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, comes within $13 of the all-time low from August, and matches the best we’ve tracked since. HomeKit control steals the show on this smart lighting bundle, which is also joined by support for Alexa, Assistant, and a variety of other systems. Included alongside the multicolor bulbs is the Hue Bridge, which offers out of home control and easily allows for expanding the system down the road. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 725 customers.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch at $22 with your savings. This 4-button remote allows you to trigger pre-set scenes, and also integrates with HomeKit for controlling other devices. Its one of my personal favorite smart home accessories, and definitely helps ease the adoption for non tech-savvy spouses or roommates.

For another way to expand your Siri setup, Fibaro’s HomeKit Flood, Freeze, and Temp Sensor has fallen to a new Amazon low of $50. Or should you be looking to add some security to your smart home, Amazon currently has an ongoing Ring Alarm sale, which bundles the systems with Echo Dot starting at $139.

Philips Hue Color Starter Kit features:

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2 Pack Smart Bulb Kit lets you choose from 16 million Colors and shades of White to turn Your everyday Lighting into an extraordinary Experience; These Color lights are Controlled remotely with Your Smartphone or Tablet, create custom scenes and unleash Your creativity; This is the Perfect way to personalize Your Smart Home

