Fibaro’s HomeKit Flood, Freeze, and Temp Sensor falls to new Amazon low of $50

Amazon is offering the Fibaro HomeKit Flood, Freeze, and Temperature Sensor (FGBHFS-001) for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart and Apple. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by about $10. If you reside in the HomeKit ecosystem and are always on the hunt for ways to broaden your smart home, this deal is worth a look. Fibaro’s sensor wraps flood, freeze, and temperature monitoring into a single device, allowing you to receive alerts when things are headed in bad direction. Considering the cost of damage that could occur if any of these things go undetected, Fibaro’s multi-sensor is worth every penny. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Learn more from our hands-on review.

Have a Ring Alarm Security System? An affordable alternative could be Ring’s Flood and Freeze Sensor at $35. It’s said to take mere minutes to install and replaceable batteries last 3 years before needing swapped out.

No matter what smart home ecosystem you prefer, be sure to swing by our fresh list of neat Alexa-ready devices under $50. It’s bound to give you some new ideas. Candela is my favorite as it brings a candle/lantern-like smart device into the mix.

Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor features:

Get immediate notification in your Apple Home app when a leak is detected

Water sensor is also equipped with a temperature sensor and acoustic alarm which can help protect against frozen pipes

Trigger your HomeKit-enabled light bulb to turn blue if the Flood Sensor detects water as a precautionary alert

