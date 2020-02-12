iOttie’s One Touch 4 10W Qi Charger Car Mount sees 22% discount to $39

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Wireless 10W Qi Charging Car Mount for $38.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 22%, comes within $3 of our previous mention and is matching the third-best price we’ve seen to date. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and features a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on the road a cinch. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the wireless charging capabilities, consider picking up the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $25 instead. Similarly to the lead deal, this car mount features a one touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place, just without a 10W Qi charger. I personally use this mount in my car, and I would highly-recommend from my experience thus far. Rated 4.2/5. stars from over 12,000 customers.

For another way to upgrade your ride, you can currently save $100 on JVC’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver, which has now been marked down to $250.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

